[Transcript] The One Percent Show: Ramesh Damani

Print this as a PDF. Please do not share outside your membership.

Ramesh Damani is a member of the Bombay Stock Exchange and one of the most successful investors in India. A proponent of the Buffett style of value investing, Mr. Damani is one of the most well-read and erudite investors I’ve known in India. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from HR College in Mumbai, and a master’s degree in business administration from California State University. Charlie Munger has been quoted as saying, I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy, does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you. Mr. Damani is among the smartest investors India has seen. He’s also one of the most diligent and he is a learning machine. In fact, he’s a wizard par excellence of Dalal Street.

This content is reserved for Prime Members. To access, please login below with your membership credentials. If you are not a member, please consider joining the Prime Membership to access the best ideas in investing, human behaviour, business analysis, and decision making, and get onto the path of becoming a better version of yourself.