[Transcript – The One Percent Show] Morgan Housel

Morgan Housel is a partner at Collaborative Fund and a former columnist at The Motley Fool and The Wall Street Journal. He is a BA in Economics from the University of Southern California and has won multiple prestigious awards in the field of business and financial journalism.

Morgan is the author of the amazing book The Psychology of Money that contains 19 short stories exploring the strange ways we think about money and teaches us how to make better sense of one of life’s most important matters. He has spent a large part of his life being a storyteller to help us explore how we as investors deal with risk and how we can think about risk in a more productive way.

The noted author Stephen King wrote this in his autobiography On Writing, and I quote – “Writing is not about making money, getting famous, getting dates, getting laid, or making friends. In the end, it’s about enriching the lives of those who will read your work, and enriching your own life, as well. It’s about getting happy.”

And I can sense that happiness that Morgan must be enjoying while writing all that brilliant stuff that he publishes week after week. And I must thank him for the happiness he gives to millions of his readers to be able to read such simple yet wonderful stuff. So, thank you Morgan for that.

