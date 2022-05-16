[The One Percent Show Ep. #1] Manish Chokhani

Print this as a PDF. Please do not share outside your membership.

Manish Chokhani is one of India’s most respected financial market experts. Manish is a Director at Enam Holdings and a Governing Board Member at Flame University. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Manish was one of the youngest MBAs to have graduated from the London Business School.

When he is not making decisions about where to invest, or even when he is doing that, you may find him singing, reading, painting, travelling, meditating, or at a Vipassana course, practicing the Buddhist meditation technique.

Manish is one of the wisest people I know of, and the kindest. I experienced his kindness when he offered to help me with his advice while I was working on my book The Sketchbook of Wisdom, and then readily agreed to write a foreword for the same, which I will be grateful for the rest of my life.

His insights and advice are the result of a life of critical thinking, reading, curiosity, and humility. Studying his ideas and thoughts over the years are a proof of how great things are accomplished through small, persistent steps.

