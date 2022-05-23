[Transcript – The One Percent Show] Arnold Van Den Berg

Print this as a PDF. Please do not share outside your membership.

Arnold Van Den Berg is the CEO and chairman of Century Management Financial Advisors that he founded in 1974 and has been featured among the best investors in the world. Arnold has no formal college education instead his rigorous self study, tremendous dedication and years of industrial experience are the foundation of his extensive knowledge on the markets.

He began in the industry working for several financial services companies, however he quickly found that he did not always agree with leadership and he wanted to be in a business that he loved at a place that he believed in. Wanting to make his own decisions Arnold formed Century Management in 1974. The noted Austrian neurologist, philosopher and author and holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl wrote in his wonderful book Man’s Search For Meaning, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing the last of the human freedoms to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances to choose one’s own way.”

Arnold as you will learn in today’s discussion is a perfect testimony to this thought. He’s an extraordinary example of how to win a losing hand and how to construct a wonderful life. He’s a great investor but his life and experiences serve as illuminating guideposts way beyond the world of investing and finance.

