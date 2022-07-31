[Notes] Latticework: The New Investing

Latticework is unlike most other investment books I have ever read. It presents strong arguments to underscore the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to investing.

Drawing from multidisciplinary focus, Hagstrom takes us through some key principles from a number of disciplines such as psychology, physics, biology, social sciences, literature and philosophy. He then applies these theories to investing and the stock market.

Hagstrom makes a case that a successful stock picker must be ready to shift models and look at the markets from different vantage points with the passage of time. Instead of working like an analyst – plugging factual information into excel models – investors need to regard the insights or models from other disciplines too.

The task of the investor, Hagstrom argues in Latticework, is to be well-read and always be open to a new perspective of the world.

