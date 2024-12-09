Letting Go of Dreams That No Longer Serve You

Question: I’ve been holding onto a dream for years, but it feels like it’s slipping further away. How do you know when to keep going and when to let go?

Response:

This is such a tough one because dreams feel so personal. Letting go of one can feel like letting go of a part of yourself. I’ve wrestled with this question more times than I can count.

Here’s what I’ve come to believe: Dreams evolve, just like we do. The dream you had five years ago may not fit the person you are today—and that’s okay. Letting go isn’t about giving up; it’s about making space for what’s next.

Letting go doesn’t mean you stop dreaming. It means you trust that life has more in store for you. And it does.