Facing the Fear of the Unknown

Question: I want to take a leap in my life, but I’m terrified of the uncertainty. How do you deal with fear of the unknown?

Response:

Fear of the unknown is primal—it’s hardwired into us. But the thing is that everything we’ve ever wanted exists in that unknown space. It’s scary, but it’s also where the magic happens.

When faced with uncertainty, remind yourself that life itself is uncertain. Even the most “stable” path can shift unexpectedly. Knowing that, you can figure you might as well take the leap toward something you care about.

Also think of fear as a companion, not an enemy. It’s there to keep you alert, to remind you to tread carefully. But it doesn’t get to drive the car.

Finally, remind yourself of a quote by Joseph Campbell: “The cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek.”

Fear isn’t a sign to stop; it’s a sign that something meaningful lies ahead.