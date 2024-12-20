On the Company We Keep

I’ve come to realise over time that the company we keep quietly shapes us in ways we don’t always notice. It’s not just about who we’re surrounded by—people—but also what we let into our minds and lives—books, thoughts, even habits.

Till a few years back, I used to think having more people around meant being more connected. But as I look back, some of my most peaceful and contented moments have been spent with just my wife and kids, a good friend, my dog, or a book that felt like it was written just for me.

The best thing about the right company is that it doesn’t shout for attention but sits quietly beside you, reminding you of who you are and who you could be.

Of course, like I mentioned above, it’s not just about people, but also the thoughts we entertain, and the stories we tell ourselves. They’re company, too. And, to be honest, not all of them are good for us.

Some thoughts leave us feeling restless and uneasy, like we’re swimming upstream. Then there are some—the good ones—that ground us and remind us of what really matters.

Writing Boundless made me realise how much this idea has shaped my own life. I have been shaped by the friends who stuck around when things weren’t perfect, the books that changed the way I see the world, and even the quiet moments when I chose to sit with myself instead of distracting my mind with noise.

Seneca said it best: “People are frugal in guarding their personal property; but as soon as it comes to squandering time, they are most wasteful of the one thing in which it is right to be stingy.”

Our time is limited, and the company we keep is how we spend it. And that not only fills our hours, but more importantly shapes who we are.

So, I think it’s worth pausing now and then to ask ourselves, “Is this company helping me guard my time wisely? Is it making me a better version of myself?”

If not, what’s the point?