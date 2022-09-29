Safal Niveshak

Wit. Wisdom. Value Investing.

You are here: Home / Prime Transcripts / Charlie Munger on Inflation, Envy, and Why Investing is Going to Get Harder

Charlie Munger on Inflation, Envy, and Why Investing is Going to Get Harder

In an interview recently, Charlie Munger warned about the biggest inflationary bubble in world history bursting and shared his thoughts on how it is going to unfold. He elaborated on the difficulty of building wealth for the young generation of today compared to his. Charlie said that we’re flirting with serious trouble and the consequences may be worse than what Paul Volcker was dealing with in the 1970s.

Here is the transcript I have prepared based on what Charlie said.

This content is reserved for Prime Members. To access, please login below with your membership credentials.

If you are not a member, please consider joining the Prime Membership to access the best ideas in investing, human behaviour, business analysis, and decision making, and get onto the path of becoming a better version of yourself.

Join 90000+ Smart Investors

Subscribe to our best stuff on investing, stock analysis, and human behaviour. Plus get access to Seven E-Books on Investing + Two Special Reports + One Stock Analysis Template. All for FREE!

No charge. Unsubscribe anytime.

Be a part of our growing tribe. Join us on Twitter.