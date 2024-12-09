The Balance Between Growth and Burnout

Question: I love learning and growing, but sometimes I feel like I’m putting too much pressure on myself. How do you find a balance?

Response:

Oh, I’ve been there. When you’re someone who loves growth, it’s easy to turn it into a never-ending to-do list. Read this book, adopt that habit, fix this flaw. It’s exhausting. And honestly, it’s not sustainable.

I used to think growth was about doing more—more learning, more achieving. But then I realized that growth isn’t about adding, but about becoming.

It’s less like building a skyscraper and more like tending a garden. Sometimes you plant seeds, sometimes you water them, and sometimes you just let the sun do its work.

One of the best pieces of advice I ever heard came from Lao Tzu: “Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.” When I feel like I’m burning out, I ask myself, “Am I growing in a way that feels natural, or am I forcing it?”

Burnout happens when you treat growth like a race. But life isn’t a race; it’s a rhythm. Some days you sprint, and some days you rest. And both are okay.

The key is to listen to what your body, mind, and soul need in the moment.