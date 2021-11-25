Two Wise Men: Wanted – Child Illustrators

In August 2017, I published an e-book titled Two Wise Men, which contained 40 stories for children inspired from the wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.

The book has received a great reception over these years, selling more than 1500+ copies across the world.

I am now planning to publish the book in a printed and illustrated format, for which I need your help. Basically, your child’s help.

I am inviting illustrations from children aged 8-15 years for each of the 40 stories of the book. The last date to submit the same is 31st December 2021.

So, if your child is interested in being a part of the book, she/he can send me her/his illustrations latest by the above-mentioned date.

Here are some key points about the submissions –

Illustrations must be original, hand-drawn, and colored.

Illustrations can be drawn on a computer or tablet (preferably, for clarity purpose) or on drawing paper that must be scanned well.

A child can send me illustrations for as many stories, though I may choose only one illustration per child for each of the 40 stories.

The illustrations must be in jpeg or png format and the file name must be clear and in this format – [Name of story] – [Child’s Full Name].

All illustrations from a child must be emailed to me together and not individually. The email subject line should read – [Two Wise Men – Illustrations] – [Name of Child].

Email the illustrations to – vishal[at]safalniveshak[dot]com.

Last date for submission is 31st December 2021.

Now, how does your child read Two Wise Men for illustrating, if you haven’t bought it for her/him?

No problem! For the next one week, the eBook is free to download from here.

Share it with your child, and other artist kids around you, and let them work their magic.

I look forward to receiving the illustrations.