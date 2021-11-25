Safal Niveshak

Two Wise Men: Wanted – Child Illustrators

In August 2017, I published an e-book titled Two Wise Men, which contained 40 stories for children inspired from the wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.

The book has received a great reception over these years, selling more than 1500+ copies across the world.

I am now planning to publish the book in a printed and illustrated format, for which I need your help. Basically, your child’s help.

I am inviting illustrations from children aged 8-15 years for each of the 40 stories of the book. The last date to submit the same is 31st December 2021.

So, if your child is interested in being a part of the book, she/he can send me her/his illustrations latest by the above-mentioned date.

Here are some key points about the submissions –

  • Illustrations must be original, hand-drawn, and colored.
  • Illustrations can be drawn on a computer or tablet (preferably, for clarity purpose) or on drawing paper that must be scanned well.
  • A child can send me illustrations for as many stories, though I may choose only one illustration per child for each of the 40 stories.
  • The illustrations must be in jpeg or png format and the file name must be clear and in this format – [Name of story] – [Child’s Full Name].
  • All illustrations from a child must be emailed to me together and not individually. The email subject line should read – [Two Wise Men – Illustrations] – [Name of Child].
  • Email the illustrations to – vishal[at]safalniveshak[dot]com.
  • Last date for submission is 31st December 2021.

Now, how does your child read Two Wise Men for illustrating, if you haven’t bought it for her/him?

No problem! For the next one week, the eBook is free to download from here.

Share it with your child, and other artist kids around you, and let them work their magic.

I look forward to receiving the illustrations.

