Two Wise Men: Wanted – Child Illustrators

In August 2017, I published an e-book titled Two Wise Men, which contained 40 stories for children inspired from the wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.
The book has received a great reception over these years, selling more than 1500+ copies across the world.
I am now planning to publish the book in a printed and illustrated format, for which I need your help. Basically, your child’s help.
I am inviting illustrations from children aged 8-15 years for each of the 40 stories of the book. The last date to submit the same is 31st December 2021.
So, if your child is interested in being a part of the book, she/he can send me her/his illustrations latest by the above-mentioned date.
Here are some key points about the submissions –
- Illustrations must be original, hand-drawn, and colored.
- Illustrations can be drawn on a computer or tablet (preferably, for clarity purpose) or on drawing paper that must be scanned well.
- A child can send me illustrations for as many stories, though I may choose only one illustration per child for each of the 40 stories.
- The illustrations must be in jpeg or png format and the file name must be clear and in this format – [Name of story] – [Child’s Full Name].
- All illustrations from a child must be emailed to me together and not individually. The email subject line should read – [Two Wise Men – Illustrations] – [Name of Child].
- Email the illustrations to – vishal[at]safalniveshak[dot]com.
- Last date for submission is 31st December 2021.
Now, how does your child read Two Wise Men for illustrating, if you haven’t bought it for her/him?
No problem! For the next one week, the eBook is free to download from here.
Share it with your child, and other artist kids around you, and let them work their magic.
I look forward to receiving the illustrations.
Leave a Reply