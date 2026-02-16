[New Book] The Long Game: Now Available for Pre-Order

I’ve been wanting to tell you this for a while now, but I kept waiting for the “right moment.” I’ve realised there’s no such thing. So here it is.

I’ve written a new book. It’s called The Long Game: Timeless Lessons from Practitioners on the Craft of Long-Term Investing.

It’s a 400-page hardcover, which is not just my voice but also brings together reflections from practitioners I deeply respect—fund managers, founders, analysts, and advisors—who’ve spent decades in the markets to write about their biggest lessons and hard-won wisdom.

A few of the 30 practitioners who’ve contributed chapters include Pulak Prasad, Sankaran Naren, Manish Chokhani, Vinod Sethi, Utpal Sheth, Chris Mayer, Ian Cassel, and Barry Ritholtz.

Combined, these voices represent deep market experience, billions in capital stewarded, and decades of learning what textbooks don’t teach—how to survive in the long game of investing.

The book covers ideas like:

Why your first mistake isn’t what kills you—your reaction to it does

What it actually takes to hold a stock through a 50% drawdown

How deep attention is an investor’s most underrated edge

The role of boredom, suffering, and ego in shaping long-term returns

Why the best investors eventually stop performing and start seeing

In short, The Long Game is the kind of book I wish I had read when I was starting out as an investor 23 years ago. But it’s also the kind of book I needed to write now, after making enough mistakes of my own to know that the hard part of investing was never the analysis. It was the waiting, the self-doubt, and the discipline to do nothing when every instinct screams at you to act.

What’s more, this book is not just about investing. It’s about the kind of person you need to become to invest well over a lifetime.

Now, I should be honest here that I’m nervous about this.

Not about the writing, because I’ve rewritten these chapters more times than I can count, and I believe in what’s on these pages. I’m nervous because this book asks for a different kind of trust. It doesn’t give you stock picks. It doesn’t promise market-beating returns. It asks you to look inward. To slow down. To sit with discomfort.

That’s a hard sell in a world that wants quick answers. But if you’ve been reading Safal Niveshak for any length of time, you already know that the quick answers are usually the wrong ones. The real work happens inside, in the gap between what you know and what you actually do when the market is testing you.

That’s what The Long Game is about.

The book walks through six stages, from rewiring how you think about markets, to mastering the emotions that sabotage your decisions, to the inner battle every long-term investor eventually faces. Think of it as a map for the journey from clever to wise.

Pre-Order Details

The Long Game is available for pre-order now.

India: ₹1,799 (regular price ₹1,999 after the first 1,000 pre-orders). Free shipping included.

₹1,799 (regular price ₹1,999 after the first 1,000 pre-orders). Free shipping included. International: $50 (regular price $55). Free shipping included.

$50 (regular price $55). Free shipping included. Every pre-order comes with a limited-edition, hand-illustrated art card featuring Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, paired with a timeless Seneca quote on choosing your heroes wisely.

Shipping starts 25th February 2026.

If you’d like to read before you buy, I’ve shared excerpts from three chapters on the pre-order page. Have a look. Let the writing speak for itself.

Early Praise for The Long Game

I sent a sample of the book to some people I admire, and here are some nice things they had to say:

Teaches you how to think, judge, and behave—the real foundations of enduring success in investing. —Arnold Van Den Berg, Founder, Century Mgt Financial Advisors

A beautiful collection of honest, deeply personal, and timeless reflections on what it takes to learn and grow as an investor. —Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC

The Long Game is a reflection on judgment, curiosity, and the timeless principles that shape clarity in investing. —Kenneth Andrade, CIO, Old Bridge AMC

Read Vishal’s book to avoid the pitfalls that cause us years of confusion, self-doubt, and needless mistakes in investing. —Rajeev Thakkar, CIO, PPFAS Mutual Fund

Deeply thoughtful exploration of patience, humility, and the inner discipline required to survive and thrive across market cycles. —Sanjay Bakshi, Distinguished Adjunct Professor of Finance, FLAME University

Vishal masterfully distills the essence of what it takes to thrive in the uncertain and ambiguous world of investing. —Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP MF

One Last Thing

The Long Game is a one-time investment in a philosophy that will serve you for the rest of your investing life.

If this isn’t for you, that’s completely fine too. Not every book is for every reader. But if something in this post stirred a feeling of “yes, this is what I’ve been looking for,” then I think you’ll find a companion in these pages.

Thank you for being here. Some of you have been reading my work for over a decade. This book is, in many ways, for you.

—Vishal