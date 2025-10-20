Diwali Gifts of Wisdom: Save on My Books + Mastermind (Until 31st October 2025)

Every Diwali, we clean corners we don’t usually look at. It’s a nice metaphor for our inner world too — for our habits and biases that need some fresh air. So this year, I’m sharing limited-time offers on the few things I created to help us see more clearly: my books and the Mastermind Membership.

🎁 The Sketchbook of Wisdom & Boundless (both hardcover): Read my reflections on self-discovery, growth, and living a life that’s yours.

🎁 Mastermind Value Investing Membership: My most comprehensive learning program, which now also includes Value Investing Almanack and weekly/biweekly live Q&A sessions, is open with ₹3,000 off for new members. Click here to join now.

See, and the Light Appears

I recently read this beautiful couplet from Sant Kabir:

जब मैं था तब हरी नहीं, अब हरी है मैं नाही, सब अँधियारा मिट गया, दीपक देखा माही | When I was, God was not; now God is, and I am not. All darkness has vanished—the lamp is lit within.

Kabir is not speaking of a deity outside of us. He is pointing to something far more subtle—the end of the “I,” the end of the self that is forever seeking, comparing, and becoming.

When that ceases, what remains is “light,” or the illumination that arises when the mind is still and free from its own shadow.

We spend much of life chasing light outside us, in wealth, possessions, status, knowledge, and even in spirituality. But as long as the self seeks, the darkness continues.

Perhaps then, our real work is not to search for light, but to see the darkness as it is… without running away from it, and without naming it. In that seeing, the light appears.

As you celebrate Diwali with your family and friends, may you come upon that light.

There is no greater clarity and no deeper freedom than that.

Happy Diwali.

—Vishal