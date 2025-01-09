The Art of Writing #1: Why Everyone Should Write

With this article, I am beginning a new series on the topic of writing well. As we start, it’s apt to first make a case for why you should write. In fact, my argument is that everyone should write.

You could argue that we all write hundreds of words every day — WhatsApp messages, Social Media updates, email replies, and sometimes long documents as part of our work. But the purpose of that kind of writing is often to merely inform.

The writing that I am talking about is something that’s intended to be part of a public discourse. Not just to pass on some facts and opinions but to persuade, convince, and debate in public. For this kind of writing has enormous benefits for the writer, even if no one ends up reading the output.

This content is reserved for Mastermind Members. To access, please login below with your membership credentials. If you are not a member, please consider joining the Mastermind Membership to access my most comprehensive value investing course, plus practical, time-tested ideas in investing, human behaviour, business analysis, and decision making, and get onto the path of becoming a better version of yourself.