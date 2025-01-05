The Art of Learning #1: It Takes a Village to Raise a Child

My daughters go to a Montessori school. One of the most unusual things about the Montessori method is their emphasis on having a mixed-age environment. So, unlike a conventional school where children of the same age are grouped together in a class, the Montessori method groups children from adjacent grades together. The idea is to make children of different ages interact and learn from each other through play and participation.

In a Montessori, a 2nd grade child has the company of children from 1st grade as well as 3rd grade in her class. So she not only learns from the 3rd grader but also teaches a 1st grader. And a big part of this learning-teaching involves the subtle element of learning through observation.

