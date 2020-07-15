Stock Analysis Excel Template Version 5.0

Whether you’re training for a marathon or going on an adventure trip, being ready can make a world of difference.
The same is true for the stock market. It’s important to be prepared with a watchlist of fundamentally sound stocks ready to be bought at the right prices. Whether the market is in rally mode or in a phase of correction, being prepared with a watchlist is key.
Here is Version 5.0 of my Stock Analysis Excel Template that will help you with exactly that – identify high-quality businesses to create your watchlist and buy them when the prices are right.
Click on the image above or click here to download this stock analysis excel template on your computer, read carefully through the instructions to follow a few simple steps, and then analyze not just the past performance of a company but also arrive at its approximate intrinsic value range.
Like the previous version 4.0, this latest version feeds in data automatically from Screener.in website, which subsequently feeds into my sheets on financial analyses and intrinsic value calculations.
If you have been into financial modeling in the past, this excel file may seem like a child’s play. But, if my 17+ years of experience as an analyst is anything to go by, this is most of all you require to “quantitatively” analyze stocks…not models running into hundreds of rows and tens of sheets.
I have personally tried my hands at both the kind of models – the simple one that you can download below, and the complex ones that most analysts use in their doomed pursuits of finding the elusive target prices. Without a doubt, simplicity beats complexity hands down.
By the way, the excel that you will download below – and especially the intrinsic value calculations therein – works well with simple businesses that have a good track record of performance. Complex, volatile businesses must not be analyzed anyways, and no spreadsheet can help you there. Also, this excel won’t work for banking and financial services companies.
Finally, as I had mentioned for the previous version, this version also contains a Data Sheet, which is the core sheet from Screener.in site and any changes to it may produce errors if you want to customize the Safal Niveshak excel and upload again to Screener’s site. So, please don’t touch this sheet at all.
Words of Warning!
Before you get down to using this stock analysis excel template, please remember six critical things…
- It’s just a compass and not a map. So take your next step carefully.
- Don’t look for perfection. It is overrated.
- Focus on decisions, not outcomes.
- Look for disconfirming evidence. Avoid falling in love with the numbers.
- Remember Charlie Munger who said, “All I want to know is where I’m going to die, so I won’t go there.” Depending just on this excel for decision-making can really kill you (financially)!
Let me know if you found this excel helpful. I will try to improve upon this in the future based on your feedback.
Share your thoughts, suggestions, and testimonial for this excel in the Comments section of this post.
That’s about it from me for today.
Abhay says
Dear Vishal, I just love your email articles and don’t miss them. Started reading them for last 2 months
I have a question, Screener is a good and easy interface.
But how is the Data correctness ? Based on your experience , do you think that Screener.in has accurate data for all companies and its up to date ?
Please suggest , Thanks
By the way, your Excel in very detailed and helpful
Bipin Savla says
i have old version ; unable to open in new
pl. let me know how to open in new version 5.0
Dharmesh Salian says
Dear Vishal,
i have been following Safal Niveshak for over two years now.
thank you for your efforts in building this sheet. commendable work from you. just a feedback. on screeener, the file does not get exported on the latest version of the sheet. it still gets exported to the older version. kindly guide. thank you.
regards,
dharmesh
Vishal Khandelwal says
Thanks Dharmesh! I hope you have first uploaded this new version on Screener’s site. Do that, and then the data will be downloaded in this new format. Regards.
Shaji says
Thanks a lot for sharing this amzing tool as ever. You are great Vishal and always provide extra ordinary value to your followers/students. I will go through this and will let you know my experience. Once again thanks a lot.
Rama says
Hi Vishal,
this reminds of the first excel analysis i have ever done … that was from similar email in 2018 from You
Thanks a lot with out the excel i might not have started in depth analysis …
it changed the course of my analysis
Regards,
Rama
Rafael Lima says
Hi.
I couldn´t download the excel template version. The link is broken.
Could you send me another link?
thanks
Biswajit Sahoo says
Hello Sir. I received a copy of Stock Analysis Excel Template (Version 5.0). I have started using it as instructed. It is really a wonderful tool and very exhaustive. It reflects the amount of hard-work you have put into it. I am really thankful to you for sharing this with me. Wish you more success ahead too.
Biswajit Sahoo says
Biswajit Sahoo
Bhubaneswae
rohit krishna says
Hi Vishal ! Ive downloaded the excel ver 5 , however after downloading the companies reprots excel export, they are still showing ver4 in the summary section ? something wrong ?