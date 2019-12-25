Spotlight: Stay or Switch?

Monty Hall problem has baffled the maths enthusiasts for decades. Mr. Monty Hall was associated with the popular game show called Let’s Make a Deal on American TV. Over his 30 years long career, Hall hosted nearly 5000 episodes of Let’s Make a Deal.
At the end of every episode, the contestants were offered to play a game called “Big Deal.” Here’s how it was structured.
A contestant was invited to stand with Monty Hall facing three big doors: Door no. 1, Door no. 2, and Door no. 3. Behind one of these three doors is a grand prize like a brand new car. The other two doors have something useless like a goat. Of course, Hall knew beforehand which door had the prize.
- Spotlight: Big ideas from Value Investing and why applying them in your investment decision making will be a great deal
- InvestorInsights: Interviews with experienced value investors, learners, and deep thinkers
- StockTalk: Thorough analysis of business models of companies (without any recommendations)
- Behaviouronomics: Deep analysis of human behaviour and how it impacts investment decision making
- BookWorm: Reviews of the best books on Value Investing and related subjects
- Free Course – Financial Statement Analysis for Smart People (otherwise priced at Rs 6,900)
- Archives: Instant access to our huge archive from the past three years
Leave a Reply