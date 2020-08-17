I am writing, actually handwriting, a new book.

It is titled – The Sketchbook of Wisdom: A Hand-Written Manual on the Pursuit of Wealth and Good Life. I aim to release it in December 2020.

My idea through this book is to bring to you wisdom from Krishna to Taleb, Socrates to Munger, Vivekanand to Steve Jobs, and Kabir to Naval Ravikant, as it applies to our lives today. The ideas in this book will cover a range of topics like investing, personal finance, behaviour, decision making, learning, and life.

Peter Bevelin wrote in his book Seeking Wisdom –

Consider how hard it is to change yourself and you’ll understand what little chance you have in trying to change others.

I have no intention to change you or your thinking through my book. What you will read in these pages are the notes that I have written to myself and the lessons I have offered myself over the years, through my own experience and that of others. And in that very spirit, like my notes, this book will be entirely hand-written.

Click here to download ten free ideas from the book.

I welcome you to join me in this pursuit of timeless wisdom.

Please help me share the word about the book on WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn.

I also welcome your suggestion(s) on the book, and your feedback after reading the ten free ideas. Please share the same in the Comments section of this post.

Thank you in anticipation.

With respect,

– Vishal