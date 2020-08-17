I am writing, actually handwriting, a new book.
It is titled – The Sketchbook of Wisdom: A Hand-Written Manual on the Pursuit of Wealth and Good Life. I aim to release it in December 2020.
My idea through this book is to bring to you wisdom from Krishna to Taleb, Socrates to Munger, Vivekanand to Steve Jobs, and Kabir to Naval Ravikant, as it applies to our lives today. The ideas in this book will cover a range of topics like investing, personal finance, behaviour, decision making, learning, and life.
Peter Bevelin wrote in his book Seeking Wisdom –
Consider how hard it is to change yourself and you’ll understand what little chance you have in trying to change others.
I have no intention to change you or your thinking through my book. What you will read in these pages are the notes that I have written to myself and the lessons I have offered myself over the years, through my own experience and that of others. And in that very spirit, like my notes, this book will be entirely hand-written.
Click here to download ten free ideas from the book.
I welcome you to join me in this pursuit of timeless wisdom.
Please help me share the word about the book on WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn.
I also welcome your suggestion(s) on the book, and your feedback after reading the ten free ideas. Please share the same in the Comments section of this post.
Thank you in anticipation.
With respect,
– Vishal
Comments
Santosh Venkat says
Hi Vishal,
Seems to be an interesting book. This is like a dictionary of wisdom from the point of view of life, investing & finance. Look forward to the launch and can’t wait to get my hands on this. Wish you all the very best 🙂
Brigadier Kanwal Rajiv Anand (Retired) says
Interesting concept..look forward to the book….a little more line / word spacing may enhance reading comfort
Surendran says
Hi Vishal,
I am looking forward to this book. Wish you all the best.
How do you make handwritten notes look so good? Is this on paper or do you use some software?
Thanks,
Surendran
David says
Where will I be able to buy a copy?
Sriharsha says
Hi Vishal,
Thanks for sharing a glimpse of the book, it looks really interesting! eagerly waiting for it….
Just needed one clarification, under the point ‘Dont Quantify everything’, in the 2nd paragraph, isnt it “the less mathematical you are” rather than “the less non-mathematical you are”? Correct me if I got it wrong.
Sriharsha Mittapalli says
Hi Vishal,
Thanks for sharing a glimpse of the book, looks really interesting!..eagerly waiting for it.
Just needed one clarification, under the point ‘Dont Quantify everything’ in the 2nd para, isnt is “the less mathematical you are” rather than “the less non-mathematical you are”..correct me if i got it wrong!
Ajay singh says
Hi Vishal, i already read most of pages in this issue, and they are beautifully written as usual. One suggestion is regarding the font darkness and width. When we look at a whole page at once, it looks darkness little bit on the higher side.
Just that.
ANAND CHOUDHARY says
Hi Vishal,
In order to gain financial acumen , i came across to your blog post and reading it from few months.
I found your knowledge and communication is nonparallel to other financial advice and available at internet.
Your recent post clearly connects dots from financial world to spirituality and much beyond that.
Thank you so much, awaiting for your book.
Congratulations in advance !! Best wishes. Thanks.
Saurav says
Been sharing the zines you made. It’s a really interactive way of sharing personal finance insights through sketches.
You should consider putting up a pre-order, might help in supply planning as well. I will be amongst the first ones to pre-order. All the best!
Sriram Ravichandran says
Hey, Vishal.
Love your wisdom on investment and life in general, especially the way you convey them. I will get your back as soon it comes to shelves.
Thanks!
Balaji says
Hi Vishal,
Thank you for sharing your wisdom and your book will be a great addition for anyone’s library !! I believe font darkness can be improved and size should be reduced to alleviate stress on eyes