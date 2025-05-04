Warren Buffett’s Timeless Wisdom: Notes from Berkshire’s 2025 AGM

Special Discount on My Books! (Until 10th May 2025)

Each year, Berkshire Hathaway’s Annual General Meeting in Omaha draws tens of thousands of shareholders, investors, and admirers from around the world, to hear the thoughts of Warren Buffett, whose calm, rational voice continues to cut through the noise of the financial world.

I attended the meeting last year, but this year I followed from afar. And I must admit, I missed being there in person. There’s something grounding about sitting in that arena, surrounded by people from every corner of the globe, all gathered to learn from a man whose clarity and humility have remain unmatched.

Anyways, the 2025 meeting carried a historical weight. Buffett, now 94, formally announced that he will step down as Berkshire’s CEO by the end of the year. While the transition of leadership to Greg Abel has been long anticipated, the announcement was like a passing of the torch. Buffett handled it with the humility and wit that has long characterised his approach.

Throughout the meeting, Buffett and Abel offered wide-ranging insights, not only into Berkshire’s businesses but into broader themes of investing, leadership, human behaviour, and economic stewardship. Buffett reiterated the enduring importance of patience in investing, and emphasised that great opportunities are rare, and that much of Berkshire’s success has come from simply waiting for the right ones and acting decisively when they arrive.

To preserve and share these insights, I have compiled a collection of quotes from the AGM, which you can download by becoming a member of my free newsletter — The Journal of Investing Wisdom — by entering your email below.

Every week, I share timeless lessons on investing, decision-making, and human behaviour…minus the noise, hype, or market predictions. Just thoughtful ideas to help you think clearly and invest wisely.

Buffett’s departure marks the end of an era, but his philosophy continues to guide.

Thanks for your time.

—Vishal