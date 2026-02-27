The Psychology of Investing #20: The Most Powerful Force in Investing

New Book Alert: The Long Game is Available Now

My new book, The Long Game, is available now. The book contains reflections from 30 investors who’ve survived decades of market cycles. You’ll learn how to tune out the noise that makes you second-guess yourself, handle the fear and greed that hurt your decisions, and stick to principles that actually compound wealth over time.

The Internet is brimming with resources that proclaim, “nearly everything you believed about investing is incorrect.” However, there are far fewer that aim to help you become a better investor by revealing that “much of what you think you know about yourself is inaccurate.” In this series of posts on the psychology of investing, I will take you through the journey of the biggest psychological flaws we suffer from that causes us to make dumb mistakes in investing. This series is part of a joint investor education initiative between Safal Niveshak and DSP Mutual Fund.

In 1961, a Yale psychologist named Stanley Milgram ran one of the most disturbing experiments in the history of science.

Volunteers were recruited under the pretense of studying memory and learning. Each volunteer was asked to play the role of “teacher” and administer electric shocks to a “learner” in the next room whenever he gave a wrong answer. The shocks escalated in 15-volt increments—from a mild 15 volts all the way to a lethal-looking 450 volts, labelled “Danger: Severe Shock” on the dial.

The learner was actually an actor. There were no real shocks. But the volunteers didn’t know that.

Milgram expected that perhaps 1-2% of participants (only the most extreme personalities) would go all the way to 450 volts. A panel of psychiatrists he consulted beforehand agreed. What actually happened shook the academic world. Every participant went up to 300 volts, and around 65%, just because they were nudged by an authority figure saying “Please continue” and “The experiment requires that you continue,” administered what they believed to be near-fatal electric shocks to a screaming stranger.

Now, these people weren’t sadists or outliers. Many were visibly sweating and begging to stop. And yet they continued. Why?

Because it wasn’t one thing pushing them forward. It was many things at once:

Authority (the man in the white lab coat),

Social proof (the structured setting of a scientific institution),

Commitment (they had already started, and stopping felt like admitting they’d done something wrong),

Loss aversion (the fear of disrupting the experiment), and

Low contrast effect (each increment was only 15 volts more than the last).

Each bias, in isolation, might have been manageable. But, together, they overwhelmed rational judgment entirely in ordinary and otherwise nice people.

Charlie Munger had a name for this phenomenon—Lollapalooza Effect. It’s when multiple psychological forces converge in the same direction and produce an outcome far larger than any of them could achieve alone.

He said:

I’ve been searching for lollapalooza results all my life, so I’m very interested in models that explain their occurrence. Often results are not linear. You get a little bit more mass, and you get a lollapalooza result. Adding success factors so that a bigger combination drives success, often in non-linear fashion, as one is reminded by the concept of breakpoint and the concept of critical mass in physics.

In 2007, at the Wesco Annual Meeting, someone asked Charlie why Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway had been so unusually successful. He replied:

If that success in investment isn’t the best in the history of the investment world, it’s certainly in the top five. It’s a lollapalooza.

In plain terms, lollapalooza is multiple forces acting together, feeding back on each other, producing consequences that seem wildly disproportionate to any single cause. Munger believed that most of the extreme events in the world—good and bad—are the product of this compounding of forces.

Most people, including most experts, miss it entirely because they are trained to look for single causes.

Case Study 1: The Tupperware Party

Munger considered the Tupperware party to be the best real-world example of lollapalooza in action, because its structure is almost perfectly engineered to exploit four of the most powerful weapons of human influence simultaneously.

Reciprocity: The party opens with games, and everyone wins a small prize. The moment you receive something, the psychology of reciprocity (our ancient, deeply wired urge to give back) kicks in. You feel obligated, even if you didn’t ask for the gift.

The party opens with games, and everyone wins a small prize. The moment you receive something, the psychology of reciprocity (our ancient, deeply wired urge to give back) kicks in. You feel obligated, even if you didn’t ask for the gift. Liking Bias: The invitation came from someone you know and trust. They may be a neighbour, a friend, or a colleague. We find it profoundly difficult to disappoint people we like.

The invitation came from someone you know and trust. They may be a neighbour, a friend, or a colleague. We find it profoundly difficult to disappoint people we like. Social Proof: Others at the party are buying. When people similar to us make a choice, we interpret their behaviour as information. If they’re buying, it must be worth buying.

Others at the party are buying. When people similar to us make a choice, we interpret their behaviour as information. If they’re buying, it must be worth buying. Commitment and Consistency Bias: Existing customers are asked to share testimonials. Once someone publicly endorses a product, they’ve committed to a belief. That public commitment then reinforces itself.

What makes this a lollapalooza and not just a list of biases is that none of these effects alone would be enough to reliably convert an unwilling buyer. But combined, in sequence, in the same social environment, they create a current that is nearly impossible to swim against. This is why many people, knowing full well what happens at a Tupperware party, simply choose not to go.

Case Study 2: The Open-Outcry Auction

Munger, in his lecture Psychology of Human Misjudgment, explained why auctions are so dangerous:

The open-outcry auction is just made to turn the brain into mush: you’ve got social proof, the other guy is bidding, you get reciprocation tendency, you get deprival super-reaction syndrome, the thing is going away… It is designed to manipulate people into idiotic behavior.

Let’s understand with a couple of examples.

In 2007, Tata Steel entered a competitive open-outcry auction to acquire Corus Group, an Anglo-Dutch steel major. Their initial bid was 455 pence a share.

Then the bidding war began. Brazilian rival CSN counter-bid at 475 pence. Tata responded with 500. CSN pushed to 515. Back and forth, nine rounds in all, until Tata Steel finally “won”—at 608 pence a share. That was 34% above their original proposal. The total bill was US$12.1 billion, of which US$ 6 billion was debt. At the time, Tata Steel’s entire market cap was less than ₹30,000 crore. By 2014, their debt had ballooned beyond US$13 billion. They never fully recovered.

If that example feels distant, consider something every Indian has watched unfold on live television: the IPL player auctions.

Each year, team owners sit in a room with paddles, bidding against each other for cricketers in real time. The forces are identical. Every raised paddle is a public declaration of a player’s worth, cementing the bidder’s belief that the price is justified. That’s commitment bias at work.

When three other wealthy, sophisticated teams are bidding hard, it becomes social proof that the player must be worth it. The asset is unique—there is only one Rishabh Pant—and once the hammer falls, he is gone, which is scarcity doing its work. Meanwhile, the thought of your rival walking away with the player you wanted becomes psychologically unbearable, which is loss aversion tightening its grip. And the low contrast effect does the rest, because each increment is only ₹25 lakhs more than the last, which feels trivial in the room, until you look up and realise you’ve just bid ₹27 crore for a player whose base price was ₹2 crore. Lucknow Super Giants paid that record ₹27 crore in 2025. Pant went on to score just 269 runs in 14 matches.

The auction room doesn’t care whether the asset is a steel company or a cricket player. The psychology is identical.

This is why Buffett and Munger had a standing rule when they were invited to auction situations: Don’t go.

Stock Market: Tupperware Party and Auction Room Combined

If you take a step back, the environment in which most investors operate today looks strikingly familiar. It’s part Tupperware party and part open-outcry auction.

Social media has handed everyone a megaphone. The moment you tweet or post about a stock, commitment and consistency bias cements your view more deeply into your own psyche. The platform then becomes a self-reinforcing chamber of social proof, where hundreds of others echoing the same name makes it feel like confirmation.

Television channels, financial newspapers, WhatsApp groups, and unsolicited stock tips amplify recency bias, which is our tendency to treat whatever just happened as the template for what will always happen. A stock that doubled last year must be a good stock. A sector that crashed must be avoided forever.

And then there is what Munger considers the most underappreciated force of all: incentive bias.

I think I’ve been in the top 5 percent of my age cohort all my life in understanding the power of incentives,” Munger has said, “and all my life I’ve underestimated it. Never a year passes but I get some surprise that pushes my limit a little farther.

This is where your own judgment as an investor matters most. Good financial advisors exist, and they are valuable precisely because they help you introduce friction into impulsive decisions and keep you anchored to your own goals rather than the market’s noise. But incentive structures vary widely, and not every recommendation you receive is equally free of conflict. The question worth asking isn’t “is this person trustworthy?” but “what are the incentives shaping this advice, and do they point in the same direction as mine?”

That discernment is itself a defence against Lollapalooza. When social proof, urgency, authority, and a compelling pitch all arrive together in the same conversation, the forces are already combining. A good advisor will welcome your questions. The structure of the situation will not.

The Other Side of the Coin

Lollapalooza is not only a force of destruction. It works just as powerfully in the other direction. In fact, the best long-term investment outcomes in history are proof of it.

Think about what actually happens when a truly great business compounds over decades. A strong competitive advantage (moat) keeps competitors out, thereby protecting returns. Those returns get reinvested back into the business, which strengthens the moat further. A trustworthy management team reinvests patiently rather than chasing short-term gains, which builds their credibility, which attracts better talent and long-term shareholders, and which gives management more room to think long.

Meanwhile, time, which is the one variable most investors refuse to take seriously, keeps multiplying the effect of every good decision made years earlier. No single one of these forces is sufficient. Together, they produce outcomes that look, in hindsight, almost miraculous.

This is your Lollapalooza as an investor. Munger used the word to describe Berkshire’s success not because it was lucky, but because it was the inevitable result of multiple virtues compounding together.

What to Do with This

Understanding the Lollapalooza Effect doesn’t make you immune to it. But it does give you a fighting chance if you build the right defences in advance.

Munger’s rule (“Don’t go”) is simple. It isn’t about being antisocial or paranoid, but about recognising that once you’re inside an auction room, a Tupperware party, or a social-media-fuelled market frenzy, you are already in the grip of forces that do not need your permission to work. The only winning move is often to not play.

The Lollapalooza Effect explains why markets can stay irrational far longer than seems possible. It explains manias, panics, and the peculiar fact that smart, educated people regularly make terrible investment decisions at scale. It also explains why a handful of great investments, held patiently through the noise, produce returns that seem impossible, until you see all the forces that were silently compounding together in the background.

In investing, forces compound just as surely as money does. The question is never whether Lollapalooza is at work. It always is. The question is whether it is working for you, or against you.

Your job is to know the difference before you walk into the room.

Disclaimer: This article is published as part of a joint investor education initiative between Safal Niveshak and DSP Mutual Fund. All Mutual fund investors have to go through a one-time KYC (Know Your Customer) process. Investors should deal only with Registered Mutual Funds (‘RMF’). For more info on KYC, RMF & procedure to lodge/ redress any complaints, visit dspim.com/IEID. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.