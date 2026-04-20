The Market is a Great Guru: Vinod Sethi on The Long Game

New Book Alert: The Long Game is Available

My new book, The Long Game, is available now. The book contains reflections from 30 investors who’ve survived decades of market cycles. You’ll learn how to tune out the noise that makes you second-guess yourself, handle the fear and greed that hurt your decisions, and stick to principles that actually compound wealth over time. Click here to get your copy.

When I was a boy, my grandmother kept a small plant on her windowsill. I don’t remember what plant it was, but I remember she watered it every morning, the same way, at roughly the same time. I remember asking her once why she didn’t just water it a lot once a week and get over with it. She looked at me like I had said something strange, and said, “Son, that’s not how it works.”

I think about that a lot.

Some things have their own pace, and you don’t get to negotiate with them.

I’ve been writing at Safal Niveshak for almost fifteen years now, and most of what I’ve learned in that time has landed in some version of that sentence.

Building wealth takes time. Learning to think clearly takes time. Reading people, reading yourself, or even reading a balance sheet without lying to yourself about what you see…all of it takes time. None of it happens quickly. And yet we live in a world that keeps pushing us to measure ourselves every few weeks and every few months, and against people who are also measuring themselves every few weeks and every few months. Almost nobody seems to be playing the long game. And the ones who are, tend to end up with lives worth paying attention to.

That’s the idea that has followed me around for a long time. It’s the idea behind the book I just finished writing — The Long Game, which is a collection of thirty investing practitioners reflecting on what patience, process, and long horizons have taught them. And it’s the idea behind the show I’m relaunching today.

The show you’ve been watching as The One Percent Show now has a new name. It’s called The Long Game.

Nothing substantial about the show has changed. It’s still me. It’s still long conversations with people who have spent decades thinking carefully about investing and life. The archive isn’t going anywhere. The conversations you’ve already loved are still there.

What has changed is the name. The One Percent Show was a title I picked when the show started, and the idea behind it was simple: becoming one percent better every day by compounding small improvements across years into something meaningful. I still believe in that idea. I write about it often. But over the years, as the conversations on the show got longer and deeper, I started to feel that the name wasn’t quite carrying what the show had become. The best conversations weren’t really about daily incremental improvement but were about people who had stayed with something difficult for a long time, people who had played a long game in markets and in their lives, and had something to say about it.

Both ideas—”one percent” and “long game”—are about compounding. But one is about the daily practice, and the other is about the long arc. As I kept recording the show, I realised the conversations were landing more on the long arc than on the daily practice. So the name is catching up to that.

The first episode of the new show is a conversation with Vinod Sethi.

Vinod spent over thirty years in Indian markets. He was the India head of Morgan Stanley Investment Management in the 1990s, and since then has been investing his own capital, teaching, and thinking about markets in a way that very few people do. I recorded this conversation with him in August 2025 while working on the book.

Vinod talks about:

Pain, patience, and intention as the three things you actually control in investing and in life.

Why hard work has almost nothing to do with returns.

Return on time mattering more than return on money.

Reading people rather than spreadsheets.

The age we live in — which, Vinod argues, is not an age of ignorance but an age of stupidity, and why that’s actually a good thing if you know how to see it.

The market as guru, as mirror, as sadhana.

It’s one of the best conversations I’ve had on this show. I hope it finds you at a time when you can sit with it properly.

Watch the episode here.

A note, while I’m here. The Long Game—the book this show shares a name with—is out now. It’s a hardcover collection of thirty investing practitioners writing about what the long game has taught them. You can find it here.

And if you’ve been subscribed to The One Percent Show on YouTube, there’s nothing you need to do. The channel is the same. The new episodes will just arrive under the new name.

Thank you for being here. These conversations, this writing, this work…none of it makes sense without you on the other side of it.

See you in the next one.

Vishal