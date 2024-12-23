I recently came across this beautiful poem from David Whyte—Everything is Waiting for You—that feels like a love letter to life itself.

It’s underlying idea is about finding magic in the things we often overlook—the objects, people, and places that quietly wait for us to notice them.

Here’s the poem:

Everything is Waiting for You by David Whyte Your great mistake is to act the drama

as if you were alone. As if life

were a progressive and cunning crime

with no witness to the tiny hidden

transgressions. To feel abandoned is to deny

the intimacy of your surroundings. Surely,

even you, at times, have felt the grand array;

the swelling presence, and the chorus, crowding

out your solo voice. You must note

the way the soap dish enables you,

or the window latch grants you freedom.

Alertness is the hidden discipline of familiarity.

The stairs are your mentor of things

to come, the doors have always been there

to frighten you and invite you,

and the tiny speaker in the phone

is your dream-ladder to divinity. Put down the weight of your aloneness and ease into the

conversation. The kettle is singing

even as it pours you a drink, the cooking pots

have left their arrogant aloofness and

seen the good in you at last. All the birds

and creatures of the world are unutterably

themselves. Everything is waiting for you.

Most of us, most of the time, are in such a rush to live—always looking ahead or at some distant goal—that we forget the beauty right in front of us. David reminds us that the kettle, the door, and even your chair that provides you comfort while you’re reading your favourite book (and yes, your book, too!), aren’t just things, but companions. Even when we rarely notice, they’ve always been there, steady and reliable, giving more than we acknowledge.

Whyte also points out that life has a rhythm, like a dance or a conversation. We’re not meant to go through it alone. The “things” around us are waiting to connect with us. They remind us that even in solitude, we’re not truly alone.

Look at the door you close behind you when you leave the house. It isn’t just wood, but a threshold that helps you step into the world. And the shoes you wear? They aren’t just leather or the fabric they’re made up of, but the ones that carry you to places. These simple things are part of your life’s story, and they’re quietly supporting you.

Treat David’s poem as a call to wake up and see the sacred in the mundane. Everything around you—the doorknob, the floor under your feet, the sky above—is rooting for you. It’s waiting for you to be present, to notice, to embrace the simple wonder of being alive.

So, as David advises, “Put down the weight of your aloneness and ease into the conversation.” You owe it to everything that’s waiting for you.