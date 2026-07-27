Eight Experts, Forty Facts, One Investing Lesson

Two Books. One Purpose. A Better Life.

“Template on how to lead a happier and fuller life.” —Ramesh Damani, Member, BSE “Teaches you how to think, judge, and behave…” —Arnold V. D. Berg, Century Mgt.

In 1973, psychologist Paul Slovic sat down with eight professional horse handicappers (bettors). These were not weekend punters but experts who could read a horse-racing form better than the next person. If anyone on earth could turn information into money, it was them.

Slovic ran a simple experiment. He had data on real races that had already been run, and he stripped out the horse names so nobody could lean on reputation. Then he asked each handicapper to pick winners, but he controlled how much they got to see.

In the first round, each man chose the 5 pieces of information he most wanted, which included age of the horse, weight carried, the jockey, and whatever mattered most to him. Then he made his pick, and he told Slovic how confident he was.

With 5 pieces of information, Slovic found that the handicappers were 17% accurate. Now, against a field where blind guessing would land you around 10% accuracy, 17% was good. Also, their confidence sat at 19%, almost exactly matching how well they were actually doing. They were being honest with themselves.

Then Slovic turned up the tap. He gave the handicappers 10 pieces of information, then 20, and then 40.

Surprisingly, even with 8 times the data they started with, their accuracy did not move. With 40 pieces of information, they were still 17% right, or the same as with 5. But their confidence had climbed to 34%. They were now twice as sure of themselves while being no better at all.

Image Source: Behavioral Problems of Adhering to a Decision Policy, by Paul Slovic

Now, think about that for a moment, because it is one of the most useful things I know about investing, and almost nobody who buys a data or information subscription has ever seen it.

More information did not make these experts more right. It made them feel more right. And feeling more right is worse than useless, because a person who is a little overconfident bets a small amount, while one who is wildly overconfident bets the house.

I keep coming back to this one, because I work in investing, a field built entirely on information, and I watch what it does to people.

We are living through the greatest flood of investing data in human history. For a few hundred rupees a month, a schoolteacher in a small town can pull up a screener that filters three thousand listed companies on fifty parameters in a second. Return on equity, debt to equity, promoter holding, ten-year sales growth, all of it, sorted and downloadable.

And the screener is only the doorway. For a little more each month you can subscribe to services that go further and hand you the finished thing, like ready-made research reports, conference call breakdowns, ratings analyses, sometimes even a monthly list of stocks to buy. The work looks done before you have done any of it.

Twenty years ago, this was the private hunting ground of institutions with expensive terminals. Today it sits in your palm. That is a good thing, and I do not want to take anything away from it.

But somewhere along the way, I have seen a belief that has taken root. The belief that access to this information is the same as the ability to use it. That subscribing to the information is subscribing to the skill. And that belief is costing people a great deal of money.

Just think about what these tools actually do for you. Take the plainest one first, the screener. It is a filter, and the filter is maybe the first 5% of the work. But it cannot tell you why a stock is cheap. It cannot tell you whether you are looking at a wonderful business going through a bad year, or a dying business in its final good year that looks identical on an Excel sheet. It has no idea whether the earnings are real, or borrowed from the future, or manufactured in a related party somewhere in the notes. And it will never hand you the price you should pay to have a margin of safety when you are wrong, and you will be wrong.

All of that lives on the other side of the screen, by which I mean the annual reports you have not read yet, in the years of history you have to sit with, and in the judgement you have to slowly build and can never download by paying a subscription fee.

The screen produces output, and output feels like progress, and that I think is the trap.

I see it as a gym membership for the mind. You paid the fee, you have the access card, you walk past the treadmills and you feel like an athlete. You have done no reps.

Now, picture two investors who pull the exact same list from a screener. Twenty companies, all trading below 15x earnings, filtered identically down to the last decimal. The first investor buys the five cheapest and moves on with his day. The second reads three years of annual reports on each name, throws out the four where the cheap earnings are about to evaporate, notices the one where the promoter has been pledging shares, and then waits, sometimes for months, for the price to come to him.

A year later the first investor owns three value traps and a lot of regret. The second owns one good business bought at a fair price. Both used the same tool and had similar data. But the entire difference lived in the operator of the tool, and none of it lived in the tool itself.

A scalpel does not make you a surgeon. A Bloomberg terminal does not make you Buffett. And I say this as someone who loves a good tool as much as anyone.

Now let me argue the other side, because I do not believe the honest answer here is simply that data or information is bad. It is not.

Data services genuinely lower the cost of the boring work. Sifting through three thousand companies by hand is miserable, and anything that frees up those hours so you can spend them thinking instead of gathering is doing you a favour. For a truly systematic investor, someone running a mechanical strategy with rules he refuses to override, the screen is the whole strategy, and it works precisely because he never lets his gut interfere with it. And the democratisation is real and it is good.

So the tool sits somewhere between neutral and useful. The mistake was never in owning the tool. It is in believing that owning it has made you better, when all it has done is made you faster at the part that was never the hard part.

Which brings me back to those eight handicappers, and to the thing I most want you to take away from this post.

The thing that really decides how you do as an investor over the long run is almost never the information you lack. It is the temperament you have.

Can you do nothing for long stretches? Can you be wrong without flinching? Can you watch a stock you sold double and not chase it?

No screener sells answers to that. No data service has ever put it in a subscription tier. And the cruel joke is that more data often makes it worse, because every extra number is one more brick in the wall of false confidence you are slowly building around a decision that was always going to come down to character.

So by all means, use the tool. But use it the way you would use a good knife, understanding that the knife was never the point, and that the years of learning to cook are still ahead of you and cannot be purchased.

And the next time you feel that warm rush of certainty after an evening of pulling data, I would gently ask you to remember the handicappers.

40 pieces of information.

17% right.

Twice as sure.

Feeling more right is not the same as being more right. It never was.

P.S. If you want to go to the source, the horse study is Paul Slovic’s, tucked inside a 1973 paper on why we keep drifting from our own decisions. It’s here.