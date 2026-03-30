My Conversation with Sonia Shenoy on Fear, Time, and Playing Your Own Game

I recently had a conversation with Sonia Shenoy on her podcast, and we ended up covering a lot of ground—from financial freedom to the fear of not reaching there, understanding market cycles, risk vs uncertainty, the real meaning of ‘time’, quitting your corporate job, and what it really means to play your own game.

We also talked about the ideas behind my new book, The Long Game.

Sonia is a patient listener, and that helped me talk, perhaps a lot more than I usually do.

I hope you enjoy it.

Watch the full conversation here.

New Book Alert: The Long Game is Available

My new book, The Long Game, is available now. The book contains reflections from 30 investors who’ve survived decades of market cycles. You’ll learn how to tune out the noise that makes you second-guess yourself, handle the fear and greed that hurt your decisions, and stick to principles that actually compound wealth over time. Click here to get your copy.