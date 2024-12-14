Boundless: Not a Perfect Book, Just an Honest One

Here’s a question I received from a reader yesterday: “Why did you write Boundless when there are already so many books about how to live a good life? Why even try adding to the long list of such books?”

I replied: This is such an important question, so thank you for asking.

Honestly, I have asked myself this question, too. When I look at my own bookshelf, it is overflowing with advice on living a good life. Some of that advice is timeless, some trendy, some repetitive. So, what’s the point of adding one more? Well, I didn’t write Boundless because I thought the world needed another book on life. I wrote it because I needed to. And not because I have life all figured out—I don’t—but because the process of writing, of wrestling with these ideas, has helped me make sense of my own journey. And maybe, just maybe, someone else will find something in these pages that speaks to them, too.

No one book—except perhaps the Gita, Bible, and other scriptures—can answer the question of how to live. But I believe we don’t read books like these to find “the answer.” We read them to find a spark, or just a small reminder that we’re not alone in the confusing yet beautiful experience of being human.

So, my attempt to write Boundless wasn’t to make it a perfect book. I didn’t even try to do that. All I have tried is to write an ‘honest’ book—about failure, about growth, about mindful living, and about trying to live with purpose in a world that doesn’t hand you a manual.

It’s my attempt to share what I’ve learned, and what I’m still figuring out, with anyone who might care to listen.

So, finally, why does Boundless even exist?

Because I believe every voice in this endless conversation about life is different. And this is mine.