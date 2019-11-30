Behaviouronomics: The Cargo Cult

Elon Musk has built multiple billion-dollar companies — Paypal, SpaceX, and Tesla. His IQ is off the charts. But even a more remarkable thing about Musk is that he can find, attract, and retain very smart people to work with him on moonshot ideas like space travel, underground highways, electric cars, etc.

Before you can convince and retain brilliant co-workers, you need to have a robust filtering mechanism. Given a chance, very few people would refuse an opportunity to associate with Elon Musk. Which means, he would be receiving thousands of requests.

How does Musk find these people with super thinking abilities? What is his method of separating genius problem solvers from average thinkers?



Want to Read More? This content is exclusive for members of Value Investing Almanack. Login to read if you are a member. Else, click here to subscribe.

Benefits to VIA Members