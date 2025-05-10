Be the Calm

Two Books. One Purpose. A Better Life.

There are moments in life when everything feels fragile.

You wake up to news of conflict, war, tragedy, or chaos. Even if it’s happening far away, or on a screen, it seeps into your system. And suddenly, that spreadsheet of stocks you were reviewing just yesterday seems almost pointless.

What’s the use of a long-term plan when the world itself feels unsure?

I won’t write about the war. This isn’t about politics or patriotism. But it is about investing during times when the chaos outside unsettles our inner world. Because if there’s one thing both wars/conflicts and markets have in common, it’s this: they remind us how little control we actually have.

And that’s why we must re-focus on the few things we can control. Like our…

Temperament Time horizon Process Allocation Attention

There’s a Zen saying I love: “You should sit in meditation for twenty minutes a day… unless you’re too busy. Then you should sit for an hour.”

Something similar applies to investing during highly uncertain times: You should think long-term when things are normal… but when there’s a crisis, you must double down on thinking long-term.

Investing, like living, is a long game. You don’t win by reacting to every tremor. You win by planting your roots deeper when the winds grow stronger.

In times of chaos, your calm is your power. Hold on to that.