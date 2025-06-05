A Business is Not a Math Problem

Two Books. One Purpose. A Better Life.

Imagine the scene from the battlefield of Kurukshetra, where Arjuna stands frozen. He is not fearful, just confused. He looks at the faces on the other side, and sees family, teachers, and cousins. Suddenly, the whole battle doesn’t make sense anymore.

Here’s a warrior, born and trained to fight, and yet, when the moment comes, he lowers his bow.

And what does Krishna do? He doesn’t give him a five-point strategy like you find thrown around on LinkedIn, or even a “battlefield ROI calculator.” He doesn’t even talk about odds or probabilities.

Instead, Krishna tells Arjuna a story. Or rather, he reminds him of his story…about who he is, what his role is, and why he is there. And only once Arjuna understands that does he lift his bow again. Now, none of the facts have changed for Arjuna, but the meaning behind the facts have become clear to him.

I think about that moment a lot, especially when I see how most of us go about investing. We open the annual report, we skip to the numbers, and ask questions like, “What’s the profit growth?” “What’s the ROCE?” “What’s the free cash flow?” And we think, “Yes, this looks investable.”

But numbers, for all their neatness, never tell the full story. A balance sheet is just a snapshot. An income statement is a summary. But a business is a living, breathing thing. It’s made up of people and decisions and cultures and values. It’s not just a vessel for numbers. It has a soul. If you don’t take the time to understand that, and if you don’t ask what the business is really trying to do, what it means to its customers, and what keeps its founders up at night, you’re basically investing in a spreadsheet, not a company.

Now, the thing is that it’s easier to stick with numbers because they feel objective and are easy to compare. But the investing edge doesn’t lie there.

Everyone has access to the same ratios, the same earnings reports, and the same analyst calls. What gives you an edge is understanding the what doesn’t show up in those places. Like why a customer trusts this brand. Or why a team stays together for a decade. Or why a founder refuses to scale too fast.

You start to see the business less like a math problem and more like a story unfolding. And that’s when it starts making sense in a different way.

It’s also what keeps you sane. When a stock falls 30% and your Excel model starts sweating, the thing that helps you hold on isn’t some trailing twelve-month multiple, but your understanding of the business and your belief in what it’s building.

And that belief doesn’t come from a DCF model. It comes from knowing the story behind the numbers. From knowing that this company has been through worse and come out stronger. From knowing that its customers still love it, even if the market doesn’t right now.

But then, it’s also important to understand that stories can mislead, too. There are businesses that sound great but fall apart under pressure. There are founders who talk beautifully but execute poorly.

So, I’m not saying ignore the numbers. They matter. But let them come after. Let them be the confirmation, not the foundation.

Start with the story. With questions like:

What does this company do for people, not just functionally, but emotionally?

What would the world lose if this business disappeared tomorrow?

Is it a habit, a brand, a necessity, or just a short-term fad?

Do customers trust it, or just tolerate it?

What does the founder really care about? Growth at any cost, or something deeper?

Am I buying the business, or just hoping for a quick re-rating?

Would I be comfortable owning this business if I couldn’t check the stock price for a year?

The market loves efficiency. But understanding takes time, and patience. You don’t get it by skimming reports or screeners. You get it by really understanding the business and watching how the promoters behave even when no one’s watching or clapping.

Some of the best insights I’ve had about companies came not from analyst calls, but from personal product or service experiences, customer reviews, product manuals, or even online posts by mid-level employees. That’s where the real business shows itself.

In the end, remember that investing is not about being first or being smartest. It’s about being right and being able to stay right. And to do that, you need more than numbers. You need a story you believe in, one that holds up not just in bull markets but in sideways, uncertain ones too.

This is because when everything gets noisy and volatile and everyone’s screaming “buy” or “sell,” you need to remember what Arjuna learned: don’t look at the battlefield first. Look at yourself. And then look at what you’re fighting for. The rest will follow.